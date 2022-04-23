Watch
Feds: Starbucks engaged in unfair labor practices in Phoenix

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Posted at 11:02 AM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 14:02:07-04

PHOENIX — Federal labor officials have asked a judge to force Starbucks Corp. to reinstate three union activists at its Phoenix location, alleging that the coffee giant engaged in unfair labor practices.

The National Labor Relations Board’s Phoenix regional director, in a filing Friday in U.S. District Court in Arizona, sought an injunction that would make Starbucks hire back its three employees — who were three of four members of the union organizing committee.

The NLRB’s petition is the latest blow to the coffee chain as locations nationwide seek to unionize.

A Starbucks spokesperson said Saturday that the company disagreed with the labor board's accusations.

