PHOENIX - A father, whose daughter died in a school shooting, is turning his grief into action.

Darrell Scott spoke to Arizona school counselors at the Arizona School Counselor Association (AZSCA) annual conference Tuesday.

Scott's daughter Rachel was the first student killed in the Columbine High School shooting back in 1999.

After Rachel died, her parents found her diaries where Rachel wrote about starting a chain reaction of kindness and compassion.

"She wrote on the back of her dresser that her hands would touch the hearts of millions of people," said Scott.

Scott then created Rachel's Challenge, a program with evidence-based services and resources aimed to keep schools safe.

"I can't think of anything else I would rather be doing than sharing my daughter's story that would make a difference in children's lives," said Scott.

Speakers go into schools and share inspirational messages with students and also talk to them about respecting each other and themselves.

Scott says prevention begins at the heart of a student.

"If a student is connected to its peers to his teachers to his parents -- he's not going to do this," said Scott.

Scott says demand is through the roof.

"In the early days, it was just a struggle to even get into schools and now we have 2000 schools wanting us that we can't even get to," said Scott.

Last week, Scott attended President Donald Trump's listening session at the White House for victims of school shootings.

Scott spoke to the President about the need to create a culture of connectedness.

"I told my wife shortly after the Florida shooting something feels different about this," said Scott. "There's something different about this."

"We've seen 7 school shootings prevented because of Rachel's challenge," said Scott.