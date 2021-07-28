Watch
Family voiced suspicions about Lori Vallow Daybell, accused in 4 killings

JOHN ROARK | jroark@postregister.com/Post Register
Lori Vallow finds out her bond has been denied by Judge Michelle Mallard during her second bond hearing at the Madison County Magistrate Court on Friday, May 1, 2020. Vallow falsely told Rexburg Police Department officers the children were with relatives in Arizona. After police confirmed the children were not with the relatives, they learned Vallow had flown to Hawaii. She was arrested after months of investigation and extradited to Idaho on March 5 according to Post Register reporting.
Posted at 4:13 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 19:13:06-04

PHOENIX — Relatives of a woman whose estranged husband was fatally shot two years ago in Arizona voiced their suspicions to investigators about whether she was involved in the killing.

According to new police documents, one family member said Lori Vallow Daybell told relatives that Charles Vallow needed to die because a demon had overcome his body.

Daybell is charged with conspiring to commit murder in the death of Vallow, who was killed by her brother.

She faces the same charge in Idaho in the deaths of her 7-year-old son, 17-year-old daughter and the wife of her new husband in a case tied to the couple's doomsday beliefs.

The children were missing for months before their bodies were found.

