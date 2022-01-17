Family in Arizona starts new foundation to address military suicides

Patrick and Teri Caserta know firsthand how it feels to lose a loved one to suicide.

Their son, Brandon, died in 2018 while serving in the Navy.

That's why they're making it their mission to help other service members and their families.

If you or someone you know is going through a mental health crisis, call 1-800-273-8255. If you're veteran, you can press one and be connected to specialized options.

"if we can save one person from dying by suicide, we're successful," said Teri Caserta.

According to the Pentagon, 383 active duty, reservists and National Guard members died by suicide in 2021. However, that's not including suicides from October through December as those numbers have not yet been released.

Now, the Casertas are launching the Brandon Caserta Foundation, which will look to connect troops to mental resources.

They also plan on using some of the funds they raise to reconnect services members with their families when they're homesick.

As ABC15 previously reported, the Casertas were part of the push to get the Brandon Act approved.

The new law is supposed to make it easier for current military members reach out for help without the fear of being retaliated against.

Meanwhile, officials with the Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona said they continue to see service members with mental health issues.

They said problems can stem from hazing to traumatic brain injuries.

"Service members sustaining multiple head injuries, whether it would be from blasts or impact or some cases penetrating head wounds, it's just going to continue to proliferate through their life so that's why we're here," said Luke Fadell, the group's veteran coordinator.

Fadell said the need for mental health services is growing in the Valley.

"You know, if you're strong enough to ask for help, depending on who you go to that can be viewed as a negative like you're weak... or if you get the right person, they can recognize it's a serious situation and get you the help," he added.

Additionally, the Brain Injury of Alliance of Arizona offers mental health treatment for veterans and non-veterans.