Evacuations ordered for Navajo County due to flooding

Some Navajo County residents are being asked to evacuate their homes due to potential flooding in the area.

All residents in the Silver Creek Drainage Basin from Shumway to Taylor and Snowflake are being asked to leave the area as extreme weather moves in Saturday night.

NAVAJO COUNTY FLOOD ALERT: Flood warning with imminent flooding for all areas adjacent to Silver Creek in Shumway, Taylor, and Snowflake areas.



✅ GO NOTICE: All residents in the Silver Creek Drainage Basin from Shumway to Taylor and Snowflake are being asked to evacuate.

Residents should evacuate immediately outside of the affected area and move to higher ground.

Officials say the time frame for this evacuation notice is unknown but is approximated to be between 1-4 hours.

Authorities say residents should follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas.

In addition, the following lakes are currently full: White Mountain Lakes, Mexican Hat Lake and Millet Swale.

