Elgin Bridge Fire torches more than 4,000 acres

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wildfire near Elgin, Ariz. has spread to as many as 4,000 acres, according to Air Attack.

According to Arizona State Forestry, the Elgin Bridge Fire is about a quarter of a mile northeast of Elgin.

Structures were threatened and evacuations were declared Monday.

The blaze moved northeast through heavy grass, advancing up Mustang Mountain.

Multiple engines, Arizona Forestry hand crews, tenders and aircraft, including Very Large Air Tankers (VLATs), Large Air Tankers (LATs), Air Attack, and helicopters were assigned and helped to control flames.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office had closed roads in the area, due to the fire.

The following are the road closures in the Sonoita/Elgin area due to the fire: pic.twitter.com/wNE2RAg0es — Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office (Arizona) (@SCCSheriff) May 23, 2022

The following are shelter resources for those being affected by the fire near Upper Elgin and Lower Elgin Rd: pic.twitter.com/GPEwL04LKP — Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office (Arizona) (@SCCSheriff) May 23, 2022

However, deputies have since lifted the evacuation calls and reopened these closed roads.

A Red Flag Warning is still in place for the southwestern portion of the state.

In the video below a DC10 air tanker drops retardant on the Elgin Bridge Fire, helping to make some areas in the drop zone too wet to burn.

#AZForestry has taken command of the #ElginBridgeFire, est. 1/2 mi. NE #Elgin. Structures threatened w/evacs in progress. Wind-driven fire moving NE thru heavy grass & making run up Mustang Mountain. Per AA, fire approx. 1,000-1,500 acres & active on all sides. #AZFire pic.twitter.com/3vRGDKjMTQ — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 23, 2022

The Sonoita-Elgin Fire District is also on scene.

Firefighters are classifying this fire as a "Type 3 incident."

The Red Cross has also responded to the fire, offering services.

It has opened a shelter at the Patagonia Community United Methodist Church at 387 McKeown Ave. in Patagonia.

We're responding to the Elgin Bridge Fire that has burned more than 1,500 acres northeast of the town of Elgin in Santa Cruz County in Southeastern AZ. We're opening a shelter at

Patagonia Community United Methodist Church

387 McKeown Ave

Patagonia, AZ 85624 pic.twitter.com/nql4ANcxeB — Red Cross AZ (@RedCrossAZ) May 23, 2022