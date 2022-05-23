Watch
Elgin Bridge Fire torches more than 4,000 acres

Currently 0% contained
Ranchers in the area have seen fires like this before
Elgin Bridge Fire
Posted at 1:42 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 12:36:09-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wildfire near Elgin, Ariz. has spread to as many as 4,000 acres, according to Air Attack.

According to Arizona State Forestry, the Elgin Bridge Fire is about a quarter of a mile northeast of Elgin.

Structures were threatened and evacuations were declared Monday.

The blaze moved northeast through heavy grass, advancing up Mustang Mountain.

Multiple engines, Arizona Forestry hand crews, tenders and aircraft, including Very Large Air Tankers (VLATs), Large Air Tankers (LATs), Air Attack, and helicopters were assigned and helped to control flames.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office had closed roads in the area, due to the fire.

However, deputies have since lifted the evacuation calls and reopened these closed roads.

A Red Flag Warning is still in place for the southwestern portion of the state.

In the video below a DC10 air tanker drops retardant on the Elgin Bridge Fire, helping to make some areas in the drop zone too wet to burn.

Elgin Bridge Fire - Roads blocked evac in progress

The Sonoita-Elgin Fire District is also on scene.

Firefighters are classifying this fire as a "Type 3 incident."

The Red Cross has also responded to the fire, offering services.

It has opened a shelter at the Patagonia Community United Methodist Church at 387 McKeown Ave. in Patagonia.

——-
