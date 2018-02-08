Eight-hour fasting and how it can lead to a healthier lifestyle, expert explains

Many of us will do whatever it takes to kick start the metabolism. Though eating more sounds a lot better, eating within a restricted period of time may be the next health tool to try.

Jim Steg follows a fasting diet — and swears by it.

"I can tell you, I found something that works," he said. "When I intermittent fast, I'm wide awake, and when I want to go to sleep I go to sleep."

Steg typically never eats breakfast, saving the majority of his food intake for later in the day.

Once a month, he does a three-day fast.

"After I get up, I'm on fire all day," he said.

Naturopathic Dr. Laura Glenn said fasting isn't for everyone, but her patients who practice the tool typically do well.

"For people who are looking to improve their blood sugar, lose a little bit of weight, you're trying to switch the body into burning fat for fuel instead of just relying on the foods your intaking over the course of the day," Dr. Glenn explained.

Dr. Glenn advises time restricted fasting for beginners.

For example, picking eight hours of the day to eat and then fast for the remaining 16.

"Really, with intermittent fasting, it's not about calorie reduction. You know, some people do, not always, but a lot of people are still eating the same number of calories, it's just compressed into a smaller time span," Dr. Glenn explained.