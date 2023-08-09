Effort underway to have abortion rights protected in the Arizona Constitution

PHOENIX — The bid to put abortion rights before voters in November 2024 officially began Tuesday.

The political action committee, Arizona for Abortion Access, a coalition of six pro-choice organizations, filed proposed language with the Arizona Secretary of State's Office for a constitutional amendment giving women the right to have an abortion.

"We wouldn't be doing this, engaging on a $40-$50 million project, if we weren't pretty darn sure that this had the support that it needs," said NARAL Arizona senior advisor Jodi Liggett.

Later this year, the Arizona Supreme Court is expected to decide whether a 2022 state law allowing abortion during the first 15 weeks of pregnancy takes precedence over a territorial-era law banning all abortions except to save the life of the mother.

"Right now we are one court decision away from putting doctors in prison. We are really in an uncertain environment. We want to regain what has been lost through that Dobbs decision," Liggett said.

The constitutional amendment allows for an abortion until the point of viability of the fetus. That is generally considered between 22 and 24 weeks of pregnancy.

"We won't be caught flat-footed." Cathi Herrod, President of Arizona Center of Policy a pro-life advocacy group, says the amendment as written is vague and will eliminate protections against late-term abortions when the fetus is viable.

"Today is not a surprise. it's been known for months the pro-abortion crowd, the abortion industry would file measures to secure so-called abortion rights in our state constitution," Herrod said.

Arizona for Abortion Access will have until July 3, 2024, to collect the nearly half million signatures it will need to ensure the proposed constitutional amendment gets on the ballot. "We're ready but not naive about what a heavy lift this is," Liggett said.