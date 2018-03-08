East Valley startup turning heads with animal decor

An East Valley startup is turning heads and huge profits, thanks to a trend in decorating.

Wall Charmers creates faux animal heads using resin. Each item is hand-painted.

Co-founder Lance Robinson has always been a lover of animals and wanted to come up with a way to take a classic art form and modernize it.

“Taxidermy is one of the oldest forms of art,” Robinson said, “Now the idea is to still be able to bring animals into your home in a cool, chic way.”

The company started in his home with his best friend; the two stayed up all hours of the night to create the colorful wall hangings. Robinson says a diverse customer base has been key to their success.

“We’ll get a restaurant that orders 30 or 40 elephant heads; one for every table. We also get a lot of people with kids and nurseries," Robinson explained.

In five years, Wall Charmers has had to expand its warehouse twice. While primarily online their products are now carried in Home Goods Canada and they are about to open distribution centers in multiple countries.