East Valley serial rapist arrested after more than 20 years on the loose, police say

MESA, AZ — Police arrested a Valley man on Tuesday who allegedly raped eight women and spent more than two decades on the loose.

Mesa police say DNA technology identified 57-year-old John Daly III, a recently retired Border Patrol Agent, as the suspect in the assaults.

Between July 1999 - October 2001, police investigated a series of sexual assaults that occurred in Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, and Bisbee.

Police say the eight cases were connected by similar suspect behavior and three of the cases (Mesa, Gilbert, and Bisbee) were matched by DNA. No viable leads were developed at that time.

Officials say in February 2021, investigative efforts produced the name of Daly. Police say a history check showed that Daly lived near each of the sexual assaults at the time they occurred.

In April 2021, DNA linked Daly to two of the sexual assaults; one Mesa and one Gilbert case.

Officers from Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, and Bisbee police, the FBI and Border Patrol officials worked together on these cases, making connections, conducting interviews, and collecting evidence.

Police say Daly was taken into custody in Sierra Vista, Arizona on May 4. He was booked for charges related to three of the eight cases.

Bisbee Police Department officials say they plan to submit charges for their case and police say the other four cases require additional investigative efforts prior to charging.

If you or someone you know may have additional information regarding John Daly III, please call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

