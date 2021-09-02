Ducey to allot $60M for hospitals that use antibody drugs

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey is appropriating $60 million in federal virus relief funds to help understaffed Arizona hospitals, but only if they offer monoclonal antibody treatments as well as vaccines.

A spokesman said Wednesday that this funding should help address the immense pressure Arizona hospitals are under.

The funding will go toward contracts for 750 nurses who will work eight weeks. The state Department of Health Services will assign the nurses to hospitals.

A senior policy adviser says hospital eligibility will depend on them using "proven techniques" such as COVID-19 antibody drugs and offering "vaccination at discharge."

Ducey is one of several Republican governors who have been pushing for antibody treatments.

