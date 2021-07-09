Watch
Ducey signs critical race theory ban in final bill push

Posted at 9:30 AM, Jul 09, 2021
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation banning government agencies from requiring training in so-called “critical race theory.”

The action came as the Republican governor faces a Monday deadline to sign or veto 35 remaining bills, including a measure that tightens the state’s sex education law and requires parents to give permission for instruction that includes sexual issues in non-sex ed classes.

Ducey vetoed an earlier version of the sex education bill.

He is expected to sign another piece of legislation creating a new workaround for small business income that could be hit by a new tax voters approved in November as Proposition 208.

