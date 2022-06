SANDERS, AZ — Department of Public Safety officials say a trooper was involved in a shooting in Sanders, Arizona, Saturday night.

Officials say the trooper shot and killed someone that was described as a suspect.

Sanders, Arizona is close to the Arizona-New Mexico border, approximately 30 miles northeast of the Petrified Forest National Park.

No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.