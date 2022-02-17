DPS stops retro Delorean in Interstate 10

EHRENBERG, AZ — A blast from the past?

Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety pulled over a Delorean on Interstate 10 in western Arizona last week for expired tags.

"Keeping registration up to date can be tricky when you're #TimeTraveling, but did you know you can renew vehicle registration online?" DPS wrote in a tweet.

#AZToopers stopped this Delorean on I-10 in Ehrenberg for expired tags last week. Keeping registration up to date can be tricky when you're #TimeTraveling, but did you know you can renew vehicle registration online? Visit https://t.co/JD8ZUoFP0r or see https://t.co/NVi7f8MWN1. pic.twitter.com/VhRduqbgPC — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 17, 2022

