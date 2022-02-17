Watch
DPS stops retro Delorean in Interstate 10

Posted at 1:36 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 15:40:02-05

EHRENBERG, AZ — A blast from the past?

Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety pulled over a Delorean on Interstate 10 in western Arizona last week for expired tags.

"Keeping registration up to date can be tricky when you're #TimeTraveling, but did you know you can renew vehicle registration online?" DPS wrote in a tweet.

