SUPERIOR, AZ - Department of Public Safety and rescue crews are responding to a serious crash involving multiple vehicles on US 60 near Globe.

Deputies say three vehicles were involved in the crash, which included a head-on collision on eastbound US 60 at milepost 290 near the Salt River Bridge.

Two people are reportedly trapped and there is no word yet on how many are injured or the condition of those involved, according to DPS.

The crash is blocking the roadway in both directions. ADOT says there is no estimated time for when it will be reopened.

