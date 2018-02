PHOENIX - Dozens of cats and dogs are recovering at the Arizona Humane Society after being removed from a Valley boarding facility.

Bretta Nelson, a spokeswoman for the Arizona Humane Society, says it took Emergency Animal Medical Technicians several hours to remove the 36 dogs and 13 cats from the facility recently.

At this time, the facility is not being identified.

Two of the dogs had to be euthanized, Nelson confirmed.

"Sadly, two dogs had to be humanely put to sleep and two more dogs have passed away," Nelson said.

AHS will perform necropsies on the two dogs that passed away to determine their exact cause of death. The remaining animals are being closely monitored in AHS' trauma hospital.

A Phoenix Police say they're unable to provide further details because it is an ongoing investigation.