An Arizona girl is in the running to have her design featured on Google - and she needs your help!

Bella Strumpfer, a Madison Traditional Academy student, was selected from more than 200,000 Arizona entries to represent the state in the Doodle 4 Google competition.

"I drew this picture because I love magical creatures. They help me believe anything is possible. They inspire me to be creative," Strumpfer said of her drawing.

The winner will receive the national award including a $30,000 college scholarship, $50,000 technology package for school.

The current round of online voting is open through May 18 at midnight. To vote for her design, click here. Her entry is under the "4th and 5th Grade" category.