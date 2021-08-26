Don Herrington named as new director of Dept. of Arizona Health Services

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has announced a new leader for the Arizona Department of Health Services.

On Thursday, a statement from the Governor's Office named Don Herrington, a 21-year veteran of the Arizona Department of Health Services, to oversee the frontline health care workers who have spearheaded the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the same statement Ducey named Dr. Richard Carmona, the 17th Surgeon General of the United States, to serve as the senior advisor on public health emergency preparedness and lead a statewide effort to boost vaccine and public health awareness in Arizona.

Earlier this month Governor Doug Ducey announced Dr. Christ would be stepping down to pursue a leadership role at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona.

Christ has been Arizona's longest-serving ADHS director. Her last day is Friday.

