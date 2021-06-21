Watch
Dog rescued from mine shaft in Mohave County

Posted at 11:17 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 14:17:42-04

MOHAVED COUNTY — A western Arizona dog is lucky to be alive after a scary ordeal involving a deep mine shaft over the weekend.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team was called late Saturday morning to help a dog that had fallen into a mine shaft near Katherine Mine.

Crews say the 1-year-old dog named Shelby was moving around at the bottom of the shaft but was too far down for her owners to reach her.

A rescue team member was lowered down about 100 feet into the shaft with a technical rope system and managed to secure the dog.

Shelby was brought back to the surface safely and was reunited with her owners.

MCSO says the dog only suffered minor injuries like bumps and bruises.

“It was truly amazing that Shelby survived that fall,” MCSO said in a Facebook post.

