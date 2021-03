Check your tickets! Two jackpot winners were chosen in Wednesday's Triple Twist drawing.

Arizona Lottery says two players won the $718,389 jackpot after the March 17 drawing. The winning numbers were 1, 11, 21, 24, 31, and 41.

Both winners reportedly matched all six numbers and will split the jackpot, but the winners have not come forward.

The winning tickets were sold at Max's Store located at 1201 E. Missouri Ave. in Phoenix and Safeway at 5137 E. Baseline Rd. in Gilbert.