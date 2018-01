PHOENIX - Arizona's State Superintendent says education is improving but work still needs to be done.

Diane Douglas spoke to the House Education committee on Monday afternoon, outlining her initiatives for the upcoming year.

Douglas says in order to address the teacher shortage in Arizona, there needs to be high raises.

In order to do that, Douglas is proposing extending and raising the states' education sales tax, created by Proposition 301.

Proposition 301 will expire in 2020 unless it is approved again by voters.

Douglas says since taking office, Arizona has seen a modest increase in students’ test scores and the state is now in charge of its own education standards.

“We have replaced common core standards with our own Arizona standards for Math and English,” said Douglas.