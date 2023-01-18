Watch Now
Deputies seize about 43,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop in Coconino County

Posted at 12:13 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 14:21:26-05

HAPPY JACK, AZ — Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Coconino County.

On Tuesday, deputies made a traffic stop on Highway 87 near milepost 333, south of Winslow. During the stop two men, ages 26 and 21, were inside.

Officials say the occupants gave consent to search the vehicle and that's when a deputy located 10 bags containing M30 pills, presumed to be fentanyl, and two baggies with a white powdery substance.

The powdery substance is pending crime lab testing and identification.

The two men inside the vehicle were arrested for the transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.

Officials estimated there to be about 43,000 pills weighing ten pounds while the powdery substance weighed 1.5 pounds.

