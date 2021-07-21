Watch
Dental group no longer supporting Gosar, a former dentist

Jonathan Ernst/AP
Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., listens during a House Oversight and Reform Committee regarding the on Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 14:50:54-04

PHOENIX — The American Dental Association says it's no longer backing six-term U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, who worked previously as a dentist.

The Arizona Republic reports that the organization's board of trustees determined that the American Dental Political Action Committee should suspend future contributions to Gosar.

Gosar brushed off the ADA's decision, which was first reported by Vice News.

The ADA decision follows a pressure campaign led by several of Gosar's siblings who have called the former dentist an extremist who helped incite the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and have urged people to vote for his Democratic opponents since 2018.

