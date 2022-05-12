Democrats think abortions rights will tip scales in November elections

The U.S. Senate defeated a proposal Wednesday which would provide federal protections to people who want to have an abortion.

Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly voted for the bill. The Women's Health Protection Act needed 60 votes. It received 49. West Virginia democrat Joe Manchin joined the unanimous Republican no vote.

No one expected the measure to pass.

The purpose of the vote was to get Senators who oppose abortion on record.

But whether abortion can tip the scales in favor of democrats, especially in Arizona, come the November election remains to be seen.

"They need to find a way to motivate their base. Because currently Joe Biden and Democratic leadership are not getting it done," said pollster Mike Noble of OH Predictive Insight.

Speaking to women outside the Scottsdale Public Library, healthcare and pocketbook issues were the issues concerning most of them.

Melissa Crook said, "I do have health insurance. Obamacare. But still, it doesn't cover everything and with healthcare costs going up it's a concern."

Tasha Tasso said candidates who help small business and consumers like herself is a priority. "Attempt to ease the economic strain on people by lowering taxes," Tasso said.

The abortion issue came up once during a conversation with Cindy Ward. Ward opposes the Senate filibuster and its impact on several pieces of legislation she supports. "We are going to have issues with voting rights, issues with abortion issues with the filibuster still in place," Ward says.

In September 2021, OH Predictive published a poll showing 63% of Arizona Voters were in favor of abortion services in certain instances. But pollster Mike Noble says come election time it's going to be the economy and not social issues which drive the voters to the polls. "It's still early, but I would be pessimistic, and I think you'll see an impact. Although I don't believe that [abortion] will be the key issue," Noble said.

It doesn't mean future events can't change public opinion. If Roe v Wade is officially overturned and states begin enforcing laws greatly restricting or outlawing abortion, Noble says pro-choice advocates may see a larger turnout in November.

But Republicans see the impact of economy and the border as their winning ticket.