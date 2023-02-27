Data shows Arizonans made 30,000 calls in first six months of 988 crisis line rollout

It's been about six months since the new 988 crisis line rolled out nationwide.

Solari, the organization that runs the crisis line for Arizona, gave a sample of its data since the number launched.

Since July 2022, Solari said 988 in Arizona has:



Received almost 30,000 calls

Received more than 4,500 calls a month on average

Had an average of fewer than 10 seconds for speed of answer for calls

The top reasons for calls were: suicidal/self-harm and thoughts, depression, coordination of care, anxiety, and social concerns

The number replaced the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline last year in the hope of a more accessible and memorable number, much like 911 is for physical emergencies.

Experts with Solari said it's all about making mental health less taboo of a topic and just as important as our physical health.

"There has just been a long history of stigma around mental health and suicide, and we know that we're more likely as humans to experience a mental health problem than a physical health problem," said Solari Chief Brand and Development Officer Beth Brady. "Even though we're still in the early stages of seeing the impact, it's really exciting to see that equality towards mental health and physical health."

Some important reminders when it comes to the 988 line:



You don't only have to call. You can text the line too and a real person will answer.

If you're unsure if your situation is "serious" enough to reach out, just reach out. They say no concern or struggle is too small or irrelevant and they can help point you in the right direction even if they're not the best source for you.

You also don't only have to call for you personally. You can call about a loved one or family member you're concerned about and want to learn more about resources, support, and advice.

If you or a loved one are struggling, call 988 or find more mental health resources here.

