Data: Arizona is a popular state for Gen Zers looking to relocate

A Zillow analysis of recent data shows Arizona is a popular place for out-of-state Gen Zers, or those born between 1996 and 2004, to call home.

According to 2022 data, Arizona was the tenth most popular state for the generation of young people to move to, with Texas taking the top spot.

"Gen Z movers are likely drawn to the job opportunities in these states, despite the higher costs of housing. They may also be in a stage of life where they're willing and able to be flexible in their standards of living while starting their careers,” said Edward Berchick, a principal population scientist at Zillow.

Arizona was the fifth most popular state for all people out-of-state to move to, according to the data.

Zillow says the data excluded students or people who reported attending school in the past three months.

