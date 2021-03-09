D-BACKS DRINK BAT! You can now drink out of a baseball bat at Spring Training

PHOENIX — Looking to make up for an entire season's worth of lost fun? The Arizona Diamondbacks have the perfect solution for you -- a 24 oz. solution that is.

Introducing the D-backs Frozen Drink Bat that you can only find at Salt River Fields! This 24-inch plastic bat will be filled with your choice of strawberry daiquiri, margarita or piña colada straight from the slushie machines. The bats will be available for purchase at the wooden bar behind home plate. A drink bat filled with a frosty refreshment will cost you $25 but it is only $12.99 if you just want the souvenir.

As a COVID-19 precaution, the Diamondbacks have gone cashless at Salt River Fields so make sure you bring credit cards when you go see them play.

Watch the video above to see the actual size of the D-backs Drink Bat!

IF YOU GO:

Salt River Fields

7555 N Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85258