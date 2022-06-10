Watch
Cuties Lemonade creates fun gummy bear slushy drink!

This tropical gummy bear-filled slushy is taking over the Internet!
Posted at 12:03 PM, Jun 10, 2022
PHOENIX — Cuties Lemonade is a fun sweet treat truck that is owned and operated by a U.S. veteran. They make all of their lemonades from scratch. This is Quincy Milam's full-time plan to support his family now that life is continuing after the service. His daughter sprinkled gummy bears on one of her lemonades and gave him the idea to turn that into a drink...that is now a top seller across the Valley! Support a man who served his country who’s now serving his community with his wife and daughter.

See this gummy bear drink that has gone viral in the video above!

IF YOU GO:

CHANDLER
3111 W Chandler Blvd.
Chandler, AZ 85226

MESA
6555 E Southern Ave.
Mesa, AZ 85206

PHOENIX
4229 W. BELL ROAD
Phoenix, AZ 85053
The website lists this location as "TEMPORARILY PARTIALLY CLOSED."
"Due to employee shortages, only our bottled lemonades are available. The store is only operational when Churro Go Nutz is open. Sorry for the inconvenience and you are always welcome to input an application!"

TEMPE
5000 S Arizona Mills Circle
Tempe, AZ 85282

