Crew discusses rescue at Grand Canyon Caverns

GRAND CANYON, AZ — The Coconino County Search & Rescue Unit helped three family members who were stuck underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns on Monday.

They hoisted them up through an elevator shaft, nearly 200 feet, after the elevator they rode down in broke.

"Normally we're out in the wilderness, we have trees to work with," said Lisa Callan with Coconino Co. Search & Rescue.

In this case, they had to use their truck as their anchor.

This was the unit's first-ever elevator shaft rescue, with 11 volunteers and additional help from Flagstaff Fire Department.

Once everything was set in place, they planned out the safest approach.

"The shaft itself had some overhanging rocks around the edges. But, our top teams set up the anchor at the top in such a way that those individuals were pretty much free-hanging in that shaft and weren't close to any other hazards," said Adam Barnhart with Coconino Co. Search & Rescue.

Rescue operations leader Adam Barnhart helped place each person, one by one, inside a hammock-like chair made with rescue-grade material. Even that took coordination.

"We got them on top of the elevator car itself. So, there was a little ladder to climb through a small port," said Barnhart.

Volunteers then used 600-foot ropes to pull the people up.

"Took us about 25 minutes and that's because of, you know, how much physical effort it takes running back and forth to the beginning of the rope line," added Callan.

Sherry Jimenez was relieved when she made it to the top.

"I can't say thank you enough because they did everything so professionally, so safe," Jimenez said, rescued from cavern.

Jimenez and her seven other family members were hoping to enjoy a 45-minute tour of the cavern, which has a grotto and an underground suite. But, they didn't plan on staying down there for nearly 30 hours.

The only alternate route up, the stairs, wasn't an option for everyone.

"In fact, I opted to come up on the rope, on the rope system at the end of the operation, as opposed to using the emergency fire escape stairs they had built into the shaft... because I felt our rope system was far more secure," said Barnhart.

Now, three days later, an inspection of the elevator is underway before it is clear for use.