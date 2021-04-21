Watch
County to deliver ballots to fairgrounds for Senate audit

Posted at 11:15 AM, Apr 21, 2021
Maricopa County will deliver its election equipment and 2.1 million ballots cast in November's election to Veterans Memorial Stadium so Republicans in the state Senate can recount the ballots and audit the tabulation machines.

The deliveries that start Wednesday will kick off weeks of counting at the fairgrounds site rented by the Republican-controlled Senate.

The county refused to allow the Senate to use its facilities after losing a court fight set off by a Senate subpoena for the election materials.

Last month, the county released the results of two new audits of its equipment that showed no malicious software or incorrect counting equipment.

