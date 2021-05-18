County officials say Golden Valley water system back to normal

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ — Mohave County officials said Golden Valley's water system has returned to normal after a broken well left about 500 homes without water earlier this month.

A county engineer says a 1,500-foot well broke on May 7 and a contractor had to disassemble the well two days later.

A replacement motor was brought to Golden Valley as crews worked to fix the issue last week.

About 500 of the 1,200 Golden Valley Improvement District customers were impacted by the water outage.

The water outage led county officials to issue a boil water advisory for the community and workers distributed bottled water.

Officials said water pressure for the impacted customers was restored Saturday but the boil water advisory was kept in place, pending lab results to confirm the system was free of harmful bacteria.

The repair for the well was completed Sunday night and county staff returned the well to service Monday morning after flushing and disinfection was complete.

The boil water advisory was also lifted and residents impacted were notified via email and Facebook.

"County staff carefully monitored the system during the day yesterday to make certain all was 100% back to normal," officials said in a release.