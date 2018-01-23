Cottonwood Police searching for two suspects who tried robbing a Taco Bell

COTTONWOOD, AZ - Police say a robbery at a Cottonwood restaurant's drive-thru counter was carried out by a woman who shot an employee in the face with pepper spray and by a man who crawled through the window with a handgun.

The Taco Bell employee made a glancing blow at the man's head shortly after the robber entered the restaurant late Sunday night.

The man responded by hitting the worker in the head twice with the butt of a pistol. The employee suffered serious injuries.

Cottonwood police say no money was taken during the robbery, and no arrests have been made.

The robbers fled the area in a pickup truck to an area between Cottonwood and Clarkdale. They were seen driving a white 1989 Chevrolet pickup truck.

An officer located the truck in the area of SR 89A and 12th Street, but the truck fled from officers into desert terrain where the police car couldn't travel.

The woman is described as white, in her 40s wearing a black beanie cap, turquoise hoodie, and black gloves. The man who assaulted the employee is described as white, with blonde hair, a camouflage jacket, red shirt and black gloves.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cottonwood Police Department or Silent Witness.