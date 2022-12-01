Coronado National Forest to visitors: 'Unauthorized activities' at border are public safety concern

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officials from Coronado National Forest (CNF) are warning visitors to the area to stay clear of the southern border—specifically to avoid the area where Governor Doug Ducey's administration has had a makeshift wall of shipping containers constructed to "fill gaps" in the wall separating Arizona from Sonora, Mexico.

In an official release, spokespeople from CNF warned the public about "safety hazards" and "unauthorized armed security personnel," and said visitors to the national forest should not go near the area:

Last month, the State of Arizona initiated an unauthorized project to install numerous shipping containers in the Coronado National Forest which may be creating safety hazards.



The State’s project, currently located in the vicinity of Copper Canyon south of National Forest System Road 61 in the Sierra Vista Ranger District, continues to expand, with attendant construction equipment and unauthorized armed security personnel on-site.



The Forest Service has informed the State that the presence of the containers is unlawful.

CNF specifically is urging caution for hunters, who they say should call the Arizona Game and Fish Department at 1-800-352-0700 with any questions regarding hunting in this area.

The area is under the jurisdiction of the federal government, and the Bureau of Reclamation has previously told Ducey that the placement of the containers on federal land is unlawful.

The bureau has also claimed that Ducey's activities are interfering with Customs and Border Protection's contract to complete a wall, already in progress.

The Cocopah Tribe also has alleged that the border 'wall' is being constructed against its wishes, while various environmental groups have also come out in opposition of the container placement.

Ducey has shown no signs that he plans to stop construction.