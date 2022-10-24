Watch Now
Container wall construction at border resumes Monday morning

The state intends to fill gaps in the border wall south of Sierra Vista
The state of Arizona has filed a lawsuit to protect the temporary barrier that was put in place to fill 3,820 feet of gaps at the Mexico border.
Posted at 9:26 AM, Oct 24, 2022
SIERRA VISTA, AZ — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's administration resumed building its container wall along the Arizona-Mexico border.

Construction started in Cochise County Monday morning.

The state intends to fill gaps in the border wall south of Sierra Vista.

Last week, the Bureau of Reclamation sent a letter to the state telling it to take down the wall it constructed near Yuma.

The Bureau of Reclamation says contractors are preparing to build a mesh fence barrier in its place in early 2023.

On Friday, Arizona responded to the letter with a lawsuit against the Biden administration.

It's asking a federal court to strip the federal government of its claim to 60 feet of land along the border known as the Roosevelt Reservation.

The state claims it should have jurisdiction.

