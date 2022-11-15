Congressman Andy Biggs running for Speaker of the House

Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs says he is running for Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

He will be challenging House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for the position.

Biggs, a Republican, released the following statement Tuesday morning:

“The American people want us to turn a page. They do not want excuses or performance art, they want action and results.

“The promised red wave turned into a loss of the United States Senate, a razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives, and upset losses of premiere political candidates.

“My bid to run for Speaker is about changing the paradigm and the status quo. Minority Leader McCarthy does not have the votes needed to become the next Speaker of the House and his speakership should not be a foregone conclusion.

“There are reforms that must be made in the House in order to facilitate representation of our constituents. Items such as allowing members to move to amend bills, only allowing bills that cover a single subject, and requiring bills to go through committees before bringing them to the floor. Members must also be granted more time to read the legislation and debate the merits of it.

“I look forward to serving our great nation and steering our country in a better direction after the disastrous midterms.”

Last week, Biggs won reelection to the U.S. House in Arizona's 5th Congressional District, meaning he will serve a fourth term in Congress.

Biggs was first elected to the U.S. House in 2016.

