Condor Airlines resumes direct flights to Germany from Phoenix

PHOENIX — If you want to purchase tickets to see family or catch Oktoberfest 2022, here is the best news you will hear all day! Condor Airlines is resuming direct flight operations from Phoenix to Germany on May 21, 2022.

Condor Airlines took a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company feels that it is now safe to resume intercontinental travel.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport welcomes the nonstop Phoenix to Frankfurt flight. You will have the choice of catching a ride on one of two offered days a week from May through September of 2022.

Condor Airlines began nonstop seasonal service from Phoenix Sky Harbor in May 2018.