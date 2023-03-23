Watch Now
Community honors Lori Piestewa 20 years after her death in combat

Lori Piestewa was killed 20 years ago, March 23, 2003, in U.S. military combat.
Posted at 10:15 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 13:20:25-04

PHOENIX — March 2023 marks 20 years since the military combat death of U.S. Army Specialist Lori Piestewa.

She was the first Native American woman to die in combat and the first woman killed in the Iraq War.

This week, Gold Star Families and Tribal organizations are recognizing her and honoring her sacrifice.

On Thursday, the Piestewa Fallen Heroes Sunrise Service took place, symbolizing the time of day when 23-year-old Piestewa was among those ambushed in Iraq on March 23, 2003. The ceremony included a number of patriotic and cultural symbols.

ABC15 Anchor Katie Raml sits down with Piestewa's family Thursday night to talk about the loss and their loved one's legacy.

