Community honors Lori Piestewa 20 years after her death in combat

PHOENIX — March 2023 marks 20 years since the military combat death of U.S. Army Specialist Lori Piestewa.

She was the first Native American woman to die in combat and the first woman killed in the Iraq War.

This week, Gold Star Families and Tribal organizations are recognizing her and honoring her sacrifice.

On Thursday, the Piestewa Fallen Heroes Sunrise Service took place, symbolizing the time of day when 23-year-old Piestewa was among those ambushed in Iraq on March 23, 2003. The ceremony included a number of patriotic and cultural symbols.

