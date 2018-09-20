PHOENIX - The Mint Dispensary in Tempe, Arizona will open the first full-service cannabis kitchen in the United States on Friday, October 5. Patients possessing a medicinal marijuana card will now be able to purchase a warm meal customized with a dose of cannabis.

What does that mean?

The Mint Dispensary is adding a state-of-the-art kitchen to feature cannabis-infused breakfast, lunch, and dinner prepared by fresh on-site by executive chef Carylnn Principal. Just want a snack? You can grab one of those as well. The kitchen will offer a full menu of pizza, pasta, artisan burgers, street tacos, fries, and other cannabis-infused meals for patients to pick up and consume on the go. Also on the premises, you will find a juice bar, barista, gelato, and a pastry counter. You can find the full menu at themintdispensary.com once the kitchen officially opens.

Doses of cannabis?

The meals and snacks will be prepared with a range of doses available from 10 mg and up.

Hours of operation and catering?

Chef Principal and her five-member staff will dish up goodies during the dispensary's regular operating hours -- 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Starting in mid-November, the Mint Dispensary will offer catering services for larger medicated events like birthdays, weddings, and funerals. During the holiday season, home delivery will be available and special seasonal meals will be added to the menu for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve/Day. Everyone in the respective party will need to present a medical cannabis card upon delivery.

Chef's background?

Chef Carylann Principal is a classically-trained chef and cancer survivor. She created all of the recipes for the dispensary and is looking forward to sharing her nutritional knowledge with others who are fighting similar battles.

Cooking classes?

When the holiday season begins, The Mint Dispensary will hold free cooking classes on Sunday mornings. Class sizes will be limited to 15 people. Patients with a medicinal cannabis card will be required to register ahead of time online.