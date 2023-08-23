Cochise County officials warn public of rabies and animal encounters after increase in animal bites

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ — Cochise County officials are warning the community about the signs and symptoms of rabies, due to the increase of animal bites this year.

Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for Cochise County Health & Social Services Kimberly Mitchell said last year there were a total of four reported animal bites— all from wild animals. This year, she says, there are nine reported animal bites so far— five of which come from domestic animals.

“The number one reason people should be reporting any type of animal bite is rabies is 100% fatal to anybody that acquires that virus," Mitchell said. "Which means there’s no treatment once symptoms occur.”

The bites are occurring all over the county, but Mitchell could not provide specific locations because there are open investigations into the bites.

County officials are urging people who are bit to call local law enforcement to report the incident so an investigation can be done into whether or not the animal has rabies. Mitchell says encounters with stray animals, lost pets, or wildlife should be handled by animal control or local law enforcement as a precaution and to avoid any possible bites.

"We have to make sure we don't feed them, we don't touch them," she said. "I know they're cute, but let's not do that because that is provoking the animal, which they're going to be defensive and will try to either bite you, scratch you, or try and get away."

Mitchell advises the following if someone is bitten:



Wash the wound

Call law enforcement

Seek medical attention

Rabies cannot be treated once symptoms present themselves.

“Normally the human itself wouldn’t see those changes but their partner, their family, may see agitation increased thirst," she said.

Treatment for rabies involves a series of shots. Mitchell said some people don't seek medical attention because they can't afford the treatment. She says the county has resources for people which can help cover the cost of the shots, but people need to report the incident in order to get the help.