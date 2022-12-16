Watch Now
Cochise County deputy resigns after a hit-and-run arrest

Posted at 5:01 PM, Dec 15, 2022
A Cochise County Sheriff’s deputy arrested in connection with a recent hit-and-run crash in Douglas resigned Thursday, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials said Abraham Peraza was off-duty when he allegedly drove away from the scene after hitting an unoccupied parked vehicle on Dec. 9.

Douglas police took Peraza into custody after officers conducted a DUI investigation. He was not jailed and was released pending charges.

The sheriff’s office placed Peraza on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the police investigation before he submitted his resignation.

County Sheriff Mark Dannels said in a statement that Peraza “had been a quality team member… but this one event is irreversible.”

