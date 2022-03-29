Watch
Civilian Army leader led child porn ring, risked US security

AP
This 2016 photo provided by the Sierra Vista, Ariz., Police Department shows David Frodsham. Frodsham pleaded guilty to sex abuse charges in 2016 and is serving a 17-year sentence. But records reviewed by the AP show that the U.S. Army and the state of Arizona missed or ignored multiple red flags over more than a decade, which allowed Frodsham to allegedly abuse his adopted son and other children for years, all the while putting national security at risk. (Sierra Vista Police Department via AP)
SIERRA VISTA, AZ — A civilian who held sensitive positions with the U.S. Army in Arizona and Afghanistan led a child sex abuse ring that involved his own adopted son.

An Associated Press investigation finds that the U.S. Army and the state of Arizona missed or ignored multiple red flags over more than a decade.

That allowed David Frodsham to allegedly abuse his adopted son and other children for years, all the while putting national security at risk.

Frodsham is serving a 17-year sentence on sex abuse charges.

One of his adopted sons is planning to file a lawsuit Tuesday, joining two other sons who have filed separate lawsuits against the state for licensing foster parents in a home where they say they were physically and sexually abused.

