CHEESE CURD BURGER! Culver's Restaurants turns April Fool's Day prank into reality

PHOENIX — You can believe your eyes! There is a burger covered in a giant cheese curd at Culver's Restaurants.

What originally started as an April Fool's joke on the restaurant's Twitter account earlier this year has turned into reality for one day only! In celebration of National Cheese Curd Day, sink your teeth into the CurderBurger: Culver's beloved ButterBurger with a crispy, golden cheese curd patty.

You can purchase The CurderBurger on Friday, Oct.15, at any of the 36 locations across Arizona, until supplies last.

See just how big this cheese curd is in the video above!

