Check your tickets! $1M lottery ticket sold in Sedona

A $50K Powerball winner was also chosen Monday
Lottery tickets powerball tickets
Arizona Lottery
Posted at 7:29 AM, Mar 30, 2022
Check your tickets! You could be the next millionaire in Arizona!

Officials say a Triple Twist ticket worth more than $1 million was sold at Clark’s Market in Sedona.

The player matched all six numbers from Monday’s drawing: 1, 4, 11, 19, 23, 33.

Another winner was chosen during Monday’s Powerball drawing. A player, who purchased a ticket at the Fry’s Food Store near Shea and Palisades boulevards in Fountain Hills, matched four numbers plus the Powerball number.

Monday’s Powerball drawing numbers were: 11, 18, 29, 58, 62, and Powerball 3.

