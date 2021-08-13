Watch
Census: Phoenix, Goodyear, Buckeye among fastest growing

Ross D. Franklin/AP
With the downtown skyline in the background, a new housing development adds to the expansive urban sprawl continuing to grow, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Phoenix. According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau Phoenix was the fastest-growing big city in the United States between 2010 and 2020 as it added 163,000 more residents. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 7:17 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 10:17:07-04

PHOENIX — U.S. Census data show Phoenix was the fastest-growing big city in the United States between 2010 and 2020. Among all U.S. cities, Buckeye and Goodyear were among the 10 fastest growing.

Growth across the Phoenix metro area drove up Maricopa County's population by nearly 16%. Tiny Greenlee County posted the second-largest growth at 13.3%.

Other fast-growing areas include Pinal and Yavapai counties.

While urban areas grew, five rural counties shrank. Those are Apache, Cochise, Gila, La Paz and Navajo counties.

The newly released Census data will allow the Independent Redistricting Commission to divide the state into nine new Congressional districts and 30 legislative districts.

