CBP snags nearly 1,000 pounds of meth, fentanyl at southern border

LUKEVILLE, AZ — A big bust at the southern border landed a Phoenix man in jail for allegedly having more than 800 pounds of meth and about 100 pounds of fentanyl.

On Monday, CBP officers with the Port of Lukeville deferred a 47-year-old Phoenix man for additional inspection of his RV after he attempted to enter the U.S.

After a narcotics detection canine alerted officers to a scent it’s trained to detect, the search led to the discovery of 129 packages of drugs hidden within the roof-mounted A/C unit.

The drugs, which totaled 880 pounds of meth and 110 pounds of fentanyl, had a net worth of nearly $4.4 million.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle, while the subject was arrested and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

“Our CBP officers remain focused on their mission of protecting our nation’s borders and keeping dangerous drugs from reaching our communities,” stated Port Director Peter Bachelier.