Cases climbing as concern grows in AZ over child respiratory virus

PHOENIX — New numbers from the Department of Health Services show 322 new cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in Arizona, putting the season total at 583 since October 2nd.

According to the report, cases are up 341% compared to a typical RSV season.

RSV is a respiratory virus with symptoms similar to the flu and COVID-19.

"It is contagious. It's a virus like any other virus," said Dr. Janice Johnston, Chief Medical Director for Redirect Health.

Dr. Johnston says RSV can quickly spread through schools.

ABC15 reached out to all the major school districts in the Valley to ask about the virus.

Both Peoria Unified and Phoenix Elementary say they're not seeing signs of a widespread outbreak or increased absences thus far.

Mesa, the largest district in the state, however, did not respond to our request despite numerous attempts to gather that critical information for parents.

Dr. Johnston says parents should monitor their child's contact with other kids during the current RSV surge.

"If they're going to take their child to a play date and somebody's been sick, maybe think twice about it during the RSV season," she said.

At least 71% of the nation's 40,000 pediatric hospital beds are now filled due to RSV.

Hospitals in the Valley tell ABC15 they still have bed space available.