Candidates for Maricopa County Attorney rush to gather signatures in short window

Allister Adel announced her resignation on Monday, March 21.

The next day, a candidate had already been officially declared, saying she qualified for the special election to finish out the remaining two years of Adel's term.

Less than 24 hours after Adel's abrupt resignation, following a tumultuous year, five candidates from three parties have filed 'statements of interest' to take over her office.

The lone Democrat is Julie Gunnigle, who was narrowly defeated by Adel in the 2020 election.

The Republican field is more crowded with three early hopefuls for the ballot.

Anni Foster is currently the General Counsel for Governor Doug Ducey.

Gina Godbehere is the City of Goodyear Prosecutor and worked for MCAO for 25 years, including more than a decade as a bureau chief.

James Austin Woods is a Valley attorney, and son of the late Grant Woods, who was the Arizona Attorney General for eight years.

There is one Libertarian candidate who has filed paperwork, Michael Kielsky. He will need gather the least amount of signatures, 2,389, in the short two-week time period.

Republicans hoping to make the ballot need 4,528 signatures and Democrats need 4,289.

In roughly 24 hours, Gunnigle announced on Twitter she had hit the qualifying number thanks to the online system E-Qual, which uses motor vehicle records and voter's driver's license information to verify their 'signature' on the petition.

"I think it speaks to the fact that people are ready for reform and recognize the power of this office to affect the lives of the 4.4 million Maricopa [County] residents," said Gunnigle.

Gunnigle said the E-Qual system, which was not an option at the county level during her 2020 signature gathering, has been a game changer.

"It took me every moment from when I declared in July 2019 to March 2020 to get 6,000 on-paper, in-person signatures," said Gunnigle. "So this would’ve been months of work - being at festivals, street fairs and going door-to-door."

ABC15 reached out to other candidates to check on their progress and see if they had comment on the two-week rush to get on the ballot.

A spokesperson for Foster said her campaign is confident they will qualify for the ballot using both E-Qual and in-person signatures.

ABC15 is waiting to back from the others and will update accordingly.