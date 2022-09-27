Can Democrats mobilize voters after abortion ruling?

PHOENIX — For nearly 50 years abortion was not an election issue in Arizona and the state’s pre-Roe law was unenforceable.

Overwhelmingly, polling suggests Arizona voters support a woman’s right to choose. On Friday, however, everything changed.

Abortions are now not only illegal, but they’re also criminal acts in Arizona.

So it didn’t take long for Democrats like Attorney General candidate Kris Mayes to issue the battle cry over reproductive rights.

“Arizonans need to know that this is on the ballot this November. Who you elect as your governor and your attorney general is going to matter in regard to reproductive rights going forward,” Mayes said.

For most of the election cycle, the border and the economy are the issues resonating loudest with voters.

Until last Friday, not many people thought about abortion.

Mike Noble, who is the chief of research for OH Predictive Insights says the decision to enforce Arizona’s territorial law banning nearly all abortions, instead of enforcing the 15-week abortion law the legislature passed in the spring, may very well be the spark Democrats need come election day.

“This abortion issue Democrats are going to be leaning in to help peel off those younger age independent female voters and help increase enthusiasm among the base,” Noble said.

But will that be enough?

Noble says pocketbook issues like the border, rising mortgage rates, and gas and food prices will have an impact on voters.

“I think that’s what the big unknown is. It will have an impact but how outsized is it going to be is tough because of the current headwinds of immigration and jobs and the economy,” Noble said.

Democrats and progressives are already gearing up.

Planned Parenthood announced it will spend $1.5 million on a get-out-the-vote campaign in Arizona.

California Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted he helped raise $150,000 in just a few hours after the court ruling removing the restraining order from Arizona’s abortion law was announced.

Epic work, team. We raised nearly $150,000. Time to defeat Kari Lake! https://t.co/eloqE91AM3 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 26, 2022

Newsom says the money will go to help the Katie Hobbs for her Arizona Governor campaign.

