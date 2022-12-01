Calls for special session to lift funding limits for public schools growing louder at the legislature

PHOENIX — Arizona lawmakers, some with only days left in office, want Governor Doug Ducey to call a special session to lift the Aggregate Expenditure Limit to ensure public school districts can spend all of the dollars appropriated to them in 2022-2023 budget.

In the spring, the legislature signed off on a budget that appropriated $8.45 billion to K-12 education. But as of now, 18% of the funding, approximately $1.3 billion, is off-limits to public school districts. Without lifting the limits, schools cannot touch the money and could be required to return it in April during the final weeks of the school year.

A similar situation played out this year. Lawmakers agreed to lift the limits one time. Democrats were hoping the limits would be lifted permanently.

In 1980, Arizona voters passed a constitutional amendment creating spending limits for public school districts based on the aggregate expenditure of all districts. Charter schools are not subject to the limits.

On Thursday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers, Republican Representatives Michelle Udall, Joanne Osborne, and Joel John, joined Democrats Representative Jennifer Pawlik and Senators Sean Bowie and Christine Marsh in calling for a special session.

Earlier this week, State Representative Devin Del Palacio joined representatives from several school districts in asking the governor to call a special session.

On Thursday morning, Senate President Karen Fann's spokesperson said, "President Fann personally supports the idea of a special session to address the AEL. However, our members would need to know what the exact language in a bill on the issue would look like before taking a vote count to know whether or not it would pass. We have some members who would like education accountability attached to the bill, while others would like some election integrity legislation included if the Governor does call a special session. We do not have the votes within the Legislature to call ourselves into a special session at this time. It would have to be a move the Governor makes."