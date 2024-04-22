California to allow expedited licenses for Arizona abortion providers to treat patients

California Governor Gavin Newsom plans to introduce emergency legislation this week to allow Arizona abortion providers to treat patients in California.

Newsom, who made the announcement on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki,” said the proposal is in response to Arizona’s legislature failing to repeal the 1864 near-total abortion ban.

“We’re now doing that as it relates to being a good neighbor, not just to those that seek reproductive care and reproductive freedom, but also to our neighbors, particularly in Arizona,” Newsom said. “We’ve got some ideas to help those that seek to get their care in California to have their back as well.”

The proposal would expedite the licenses of Arizona abortion providers to continue providing care to their patients in California. But, Dr. Gabrielle Goodrick, who runs Camelback Family Planning, an abortion clinic in Phoenix, said while well-intentioned, this legislation won’t do much to help Arizonans.

“I just don't think it's realistic to think that that's going to help Arizonans. I hate to be the bearer of bad news,” She said. “Arizona doctors could go to clinics that are already established in California, but again, that doesn't solve the problem of our patients getting to California.”

Dr. Goodrick said a lot of providers have families in Arizona, and traveling to another state to provide abortions just isn’t feasible — something that patients will also struggle with depending on their economic situation.

“If you're, you know, on access, you don't have good childcare, your car can't drive across the desert, it's not reliable enough, you have to bring someone with you if you're going to be getting a surgical abortion, so you have to have two people off work — so, it’s logistics,” Dr. Goodrick told ABC15.

There are also concerns about what exactly an expedited license for an abortion provider will look like and the rules and regulations that go along with it.

“Will California really look out for the health and safety of women seeking an abortion? What will they require for licensing or credentials for an abortion provider? So very concerned that once again, we see California's Governor promoting abortion at all cost and not really caring about women's health,” Cathi Herrod, president of the Center for Arizona Policy told ABC15.

A spokesperson for Gov. Newsom’s office told the Washington Post more details will be shared in the coming days, but Newsom plans to introduce the legislation in the statehouse this week through the legislature’s women’s caucus.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Kris Mayes reportedly worked alongside Newsom's office to develop this legislation, according to the Washington Post. Mayes told medical providers last week they can provide abortions until June 8th, which is the earliest date the 1864 near-total abortion ban could go into effect.